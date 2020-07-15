Highest Ever 90 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Another 90 residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for coronavirus taking the total active case to 462 under the BMC jurisdiction.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that out of 90 corona patients, 63 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 27 cases are local contact cases.

Here are the details:

Quarantine Cases:

1 case, 26-year old male of Rasulgarh Sabar Sahilinked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 24-year old male an employee of a Central Govt Hospital linked with an earlier positive case

1 case, 22-year old an employee of a pvt hospital linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 38-year old female of Chakeisani an employee of Govt Office.

1 case, 27 year old male of Nayapalli,N-5 linked with an earlier positive case.

2 cases, 50-year and 16-year old male of Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 48-year old male of Pokhariput,Lingaraj Vihar linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 24-year old female of Hanspala linked with an earlier positive case.

3 cases, 52-year, 28-year old both Male and 22-year old female of Kolathia,Khandagiri Vihar linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 22-year old female of Khandagiri Bari linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 58-year old female of Rasulgarh near Chandimata Temple linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 25-year old male of Nageswar Tangi,Ravi Talkies square linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 39-year old male of Jharpada,Jagannath Nagar linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 15-year old Male of Unit-6 Ganganagar Palli linked with an earlier positive case.

7 cases, 55-year old, 29-year old, 16-year old, 38-year old female, 38-year old,32-year old and 36-year old male of Salia Sahi,Sri Krushna Nagar linked with an earlier positive case.

5 cases, 32-year old, 5-year old both Male and 35-year old,15-year old and 26-year old female at a govt quarantine centre linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 31-year old male of Dumduma,Madhusudan Samabaya Nagar linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 40-year old male of Nayapalli,Behera Sahi linked with an earlier positive case.

9 cases, 74-year old,35-year old, 79-year old, 13-year old, 42-year old, 14-year old all female and 75-year old, 47-year old and 15-year old Male at a govt quarantine centre linked with an earlier positive case.

4 cases, 50-year old, 28-year old, 10-year old all male and 32-year old at another govt quarantine centre linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 24-year old Male at another govt quarantine centre with a travel history of Telengana.

1 case, 24-year old male of Nayapalli,Sitapur Basti linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 26-year old Feamle an employee of a Pvt.Hospital.

10 cases, 31-year old,26 year old, 35 year old, 50-year old, 31 year old, 21 year old, 34 year old, 35 year old, 33 year old, 51 year old Male of Pahala,near Police outpost linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 38-year old male at govt quarantine centre with a travel history of Andhra Pradesh.

1 case, 49 year old male of Gandamunda linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case, 62-year old Male of Mancheswar Rangamatia with a travel history of Uttar-Pradesh.

1 case, 22 year old Male of Pahala near Police outpost with a travel history of Himachal Pradesh.

2 cases, 38-year old Male and 23-year old female at a govt quarantine centre with a travel history of Maharashtra.

Local Cases:

1 case, 27 year old male of BJB Nagar, Driver of a pvt hospital.

1 case, 26-year old male of Jagamara,Jagmohan Nagar.

1 case, 50-year old male of Ghatikia.

1 case, 62-year old female of Laxmisagar,near Oscal city.

2 cases, 61-year old, 84-year old male of Pokhariput,Near DAV school with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 48-year old male of Old twon near Punama Gate, with a travel history of other district.

1 case, 23-year old male of Khandagiri, PPL Colony,frequently visits to Pvt hospital.

1 case, 52-year old male of Bharatpur,Mahalaxmi Vihar.

1 case, 36-year old male of Rasulgarh near OCC Colony.

1 case, 57-year old male of Chandrasekharpur,BDA Colony with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 31-year old male of Chandrasekharpur,Nialdri Vihar.

1 case, 40-year old male of Biseswara Basti, an employee of a pvt hospital.

1 case, 30-year old female of Nayapalii, Gajapati Nagar Basti.

1 case, 27-year old Male of Unit-IV,MLA Colony.

2 cases, 16-year old and 50-year both Male of Rasuolgarh,GGP Colony.

1 case, 65-year old male of Khandagiri, with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 23-year old male of Mahabir basti, near trident college with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 30-year old female of Kolathia,Satyasai Enclave, an employee of another Pvt=hospital.

1 case, 7 year old female of Khandagiri,Gandamunda,visited to a pvt hospital.

1 case, 38-year old male of patrapada,Phuleswari Basti.

1 case, 39-year old Male of Khandagiri,Kolathia.

2 cases, 24-year old, 35-year old both female of Baraminda,Jagannath Vihar with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 30 year old male of Bharatpur, with a travel history of hotspot district.

1 case, 30 year old female, an employee of another pvt hospital.