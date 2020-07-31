covid cases in odisha
Pic Credits: Getty Images

Highest Ever! 585 Local Covid Cases In Odisha, 1499 Positives Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 1499 new COVID19 positive cases including highest ever 585 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1499 cases have been reported today out of which 585 are local cases while the rest 914 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 31,877 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 37
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 19
6. Cuttack: 28
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 92
9. Gajapati: 97
10. Ganjam: 368
11. Jagatsinghpur: 15
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 44
15. Kandhamal: 50
16. Kendrapada: 14
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 214
19. Koraput: 81
20. Malkangiri: 26
21. Mayurbhanj: 13
22. Nawarangpur: 33
23. Nayagarh: 67
24. Nuapada: 9
25. Puri: 36
26. Rayagada: 40
27. Sambalpur: 56
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 75

