corona cases in Bhubaneswar and cuttack
Pic credits: Scientific American

Highest Ever 46 New COVID19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 4 In Cuttack: See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: Today 46 new COVID19 positives have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The details have been provided via a tweet in the official twitter handle of BMC.

Among the 46 new cases, 22 are from quarantine centers and 24 are local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Out of the 17 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 4 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. 

 

 

You might also like
State

Thunderstorm, lightning to occur in 17 districts today

Nation

Odia IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for misconduct

State

Foreign Liquor Seized In Odisha’s Rayagada, 3 Arrested

State

On Duty Nurse stabbed to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.