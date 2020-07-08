Highest Ever 46 New COVID19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 4 In Cuttack: See Details

Highest Ever 46 New COVID19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 4 In Cuttack: See Details

Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: Today 46 new COVID19 positives have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The details have been provided via a tweet in the official twitter handle of BMC.

Among the 46 new cases, 22 are from quarantine centers and 24 are local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Out of the 17 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 4 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway.