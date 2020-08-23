Highest Ever 2993 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 78,530 Today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 2993 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Sunday.
When 1879 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1114 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 606 positives.
The Covid tally reached 78,530 in the state with detection of the new cases.
District wise cases:
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 115
3. Bargarh: 98
4. Bhadrak: 92
5. Balangir: 62
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 158
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 60
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 271
12. Jagatsinghpur: 46
13. Jajpur: 121
14. Jharsuguda: 43
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 58
17. Kendrapada: 43
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 606
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 120
23. Nawarangpur: 68
24. Nayagarh: 153
25. Nuapada: 11
26. Puri: 156
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 104
29. Sonepur: 40
30. Sundargarh: 70