Bhubaneswar: As many as 2993 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Sunday.

When 1879 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1114 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 606 positives.

The Covid tally reached 78,530 in the state with detection of the new cases.

District wise cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 92

5. Balangir: 62

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 158

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 271

12. Jagatsinghpur: 46

13. Jajpur: 121

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 43

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 606

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 68

24. Nayagarh: 153

25. Nuapada: 11

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 40

30. Sundargarh: 70