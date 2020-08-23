covid cases in odisha
Representational Image

Highest Ever 2993 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Crosses 78,530 Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2993 tested Covid positive in Odisha in the past 24 hours, the details were shared by the information and public relations department on Sunday.

When 1879 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 1114 were local contacts. Khurda records highest ever spike at 606 positives.

The Covid tally reached 78,530 in the state with detection of the new cases.

District wise cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 115

3. Bargarh: 98

4. Bhadrak: 92

5. Balangir: 62

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 158

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 271

12. Jagatsinghpur: 46

13. Jajpur: 121

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 58

17. Kendrapada: 43

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 606

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 68

24. Nayagarh: 153

25. Nuapada: 11

26. Puri: 156

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 40

30. Sundargarh: 70

You might also like
State

COVID Deaths Crosses 400 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To The Virus

State

Sex Racket Busted In Cuttack, 2 Arrested

State

Odisha’s Rengali Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwater

State

Kidnappers Nabbed In Odisha, 4 Country Made Pistols Recovered

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7