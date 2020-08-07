Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 1833 new Covid positive cases including 715 highest number of local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1833 cases have been reported today out of which 715 are local cases while the rest 118 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

For the first time ever, Khurda has surpassed Ganjam In The district-wise tally. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

The total number of positives reached 42,550.

District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 34

7. Cuttack: 124

8. Dhenkanal: 43

9. Gajapati: 35

10. Ganjam: 279

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 30

14. Kalahandi: 84

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 34

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 298

19. Koraput: 47

20. Malkangiri: 36

21. Mayurbhanj: 34

22. Nawarangpur: 11

23. Nayagarh: 61

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 152

27. Sambalpur: 39

28. Sonepur: 33

29. Sundargarh: 110