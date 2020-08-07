Covid Cases In Odisha

Highest Ever! 1833 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Khurda Surpasses Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 1833 new Covid positive cases including 715 highest number of  local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1833 cases have been reported today out of which 715 are local cases while the rest 118 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

For the first time ever, Khurda has surpassed Ganjam In The district-wise tally. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

The total number of positives reached 42,550.

District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 69
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 34
7. Cuttack: 124
8. Dhenkanal: 43
9. Gajapati: 35
10. Ganjam: 279
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 30
14. Kalahandi: 84
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 34
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 298
19. Koraput: 47
20. Malkangiri: 36
21. Mayurbhanj: 34
22. Nawarangpur: 11
23. Nayagarh: 61
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 67
26. Rayagada: 152
27. Sambalpur: 39
28. Sonepur: 33
29. Sundargarh: 110

 

You might also like
State

Weather Alert: Thundershower, Lighting & Rainfall To Occur In 3 Districts In…

State

Youth Dies After Falling Into Under-Construction Drain In Odisha

State

Highest COVID Death Toll Ever In Odisha, Check Details

State

Two-day Shutdown Imposed In this Town Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.