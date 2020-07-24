covid cases in odisha

Highest Ever! 1594 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 22,693

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1594 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 527 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1594 cases have been reported today out of which 527 are local cases while the rest 1067 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 22,693 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 28 districts. The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 41

7. Cuttack: 136

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 732

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 5

13. Jharsuguda: 8

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 17

16. Kendrapada: 9

17. Keonjhar: 20

18. Khurda: 320

19. Koraput: 33

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 32

22. Nawarangpur: 3

23. Nayagarh: 10

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 30

26. Sambalpur: 13

27. Sonepur: 4

28. Sundargarh: 56

