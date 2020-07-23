Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1264 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 417 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1264 cases have been reported today out of which 417 are local cases while the rest 847 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 21,099 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 27 districts. The district wise tally is as follows:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 47

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Gajapati: 74

10. Ganjam: 540

11. Jagatsinghpur: 4

12. Jajpur: 17

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 29

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Keonjhar: 25

18. Khurda: 137

19. Koraput: 27

20. Mayurbhanj: 15

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 61

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 22

25. Rayagada: 84

26. Sambalpur: 20

27. Sundargarh: 60