Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as twelve more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths are reported each from Ganjam and Sundergarh district, one each from Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kendrapara and Sambalpur district.

The Death Details are as follows:

1. A 55-year old Male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 36-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 78-year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4. A 55-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 61-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district.

7. A 77-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 66-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

9. A 52-year old male of Ganjam district.

10. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 62-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 34-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

The Death Toll in Odisha has risen to 247.