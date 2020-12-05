Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday asked the principals of all government/private Higher Secondary schools in state to sanitise and clean the institution campuses.

An official order issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education stated that, “Resumption of physical mode of learning in all higher secondary schools across the state is hampered due to Covid pandemic since March 2020. The school campus needs sanitation and cleaning. Further accessories & amenities like functional drinking water, toilets, classrooms, laboratory and equipments need to be brought to the pre-Covid situation.

The department has directed all the principals to comply with the order and send a status report to the department within a week.

The announcement came just after the government allowed reopening of laboratories at higher educational institutions, universities and colleges across the state.