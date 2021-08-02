Higher educational institutions including technical colleges in Odisha likely to reopen soon

Bhubaneswar: The higher education institutions are likely to reopen in Odisha for which the department will held a meeting at 4 pm today. The reopening of higher education institutions and technical colleges have been taken into consideration post the unlock guidelines of August laid down by the State government.

According to sources, the meeting will be chaired by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

The UGC has already issued the calendar and regulations for examinations. Hence, all the chancellors and examiners have been called for a virtual meeting in order to conclude with a final decision. The discussion in the meeting will mainly focus on the students’ classes and examinations.

However, the reopening of the universities, ITIs, Diploma and Engineering colleges under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department by August 10 have not yet been decided, said sources.

As per the unlock guidelines of August issued by the SRC, the departments have been given the option to open the educational institutions taking the Covid situation into consideration.

Earlier it has already been said classes for 9th grade students will begin from August 16 for which the preparation has already started.

In the same time, the discussion is also underway for reopening of classes from 1-8 grade. As the admission process for 11th class students have not yet begun, Department of School and Mass Education will take decision on their classroom teaching later on, added sources.