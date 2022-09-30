High Security Number Plate: Odisha Govt Extends Deadline Again

Bhubaneswar: Good news for vehicle owners across Odisha! the state government has decided to extend the deadline for installing the High-Security Number Plate yet again.

The State government is likely to extend the deadline by one month, that is October 31, 2022.

The issue relating to high-security number/registration plates (HSRP) in vehicles came under judicial scanner of the Orissa High Court.

The Orissa High Court questioned the fixing of the deadline by the Odisha government without having proper infrastructure.

It is noteworthy that the State government had sought two days time to inform if the deadline of affixation of HSRP can be extended.

The court questioned the State government while hearing the petitions filed by bus owners challenging the deadline of the high security number plate.

Slot booking done for fitment of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) before the deadline shall be duly considered during the enforcement.

The next date of hearing in the Orissa High Court has been scheduled for October 23, 2022.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1 April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP if the vehicle owner has an online booking slip.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has launched an online booking service to book high-security number plates and color-coded stickers for old vehicles in Odisha.

The central government has made it mandatory for motor vehicles to have high-security license plates on all vehicles. The state government has also tightened the rules.

Hence, all new and old vehicles are now required to use high-security number plates.

Notably, vehicle owners have been given three months’ time to fix the HSRP on old vehicles before enforcement is undertaken by the transport department and police officials.

Different deadlines have been set for vehicles as per their registration number.