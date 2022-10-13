High profile sex racket busted in Odisha’s Balangir district: Watch

Balangir: A high profile sex racket was busted on Thursday that was going on in Balangir district of Odisha. Balangir Town Police conducted raid on a three storied building located at Shastri Nagar area of Balangir town where illegal illicit activities were reportedly going on.

As per reports, after getting a tip off from a reliable source, police personnel from the Balangir Town Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted raid on a three storied building in Shastri Nagar area on Thursday night. Following the police raid it was found that flesh trade was going on in the said building.

Reportedly, seven young girls working as sex workers were rescued from the spot while three youths were also found there inside the building while objectionable elements were also seized.

Till the report was written, the Police raid was still going on at the spot.

Further information awaited.

It is to be noted that earlier on September 1, another sex racket had been busted in Jajpur district of Odisha. As per reports, Panikoili police conducted a raid on a hotel near Panikoili Chhak in the Jajpur district of Odisha and busted a sex racket.

Speaking about the flesh trade, Jajpur Additional SP Narayan Chandra Barik informed that a team of Panikoili police raided a hotel in Panikoili town this morning and arrested six persons including clients and hotel staff from the spot.