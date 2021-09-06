High-profile sex racket busted in Angul: Kingpin couple, businessman father-son nabbed

Angul: Police have busted a high profile sex racket in Angul district of Odisha on Monday. A kingpin couple and an established businessman father and son have been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, the high profile sex racket was being run at the Durga Vihar in Turanga area on the outskirts of Angul town. Police came to know about it during probe of a cheating case. The case was registered in Angul Police Station on September 3.

In this case, Rs. 1.39 lakh had been forcibly transferred from the Phone Pay account of a known businessman Rajib Agrawal’s son Abhishek, allegedly by the husband of a woman. Besides, he bit Abhishek and looted his mobile phone, as per the complaint.

On the other hand, the woman had also lodged an FIR bringing rape allegations against Rajib and Abhishek. Police were probing these cases when came to know about the whole incident.

In 2019 husband of the woman had sought help from Rajib to open a tractor showroom following which Rajib came in relation with the couple. Later, he developed illicit relation with the woman. Her husband was well aware about it. Even, the couple had shot a video of the illicit affair and threatened Rajib to make it viral and asked for Rs. 20 lakh. However, Rajib had not given the money.

In the meanwhile, Rajib’s son Abhishek developed relationship with the woman. On August 25, when Abhishek had gone to the house of the woman they fought over money transaction and the matter came under Police scanner.

Accordingly, Police started investigation and came to know that the couple were running a sex racket and were targeting rich people. They were also blackmailing the biggies.

Police have seized objectionable materials, porn photos and videos, mobile phone, bank pass books from the rented house of the woman. The woman was running a beauty parlour in Durga Vihar area. Police have doubted running of illegal works in the parlour as well.

In the said matter, two cases have been registered. The couple has been arrested for cheating of Rs. 1.39 lakh. ASI Satyaranjan Lenka is probing the case. On the other hand, the businessman father and son have been arrested by Inspector Nirupama Jena and forwarded to Court. ASI Anupama Patra and others were in the Police team during the raid.