High-level meeting to be conducted by former Justice Arijit Pasayat on Ratna Bhandar

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Former Supreme Court Justice Arijit Pasayat is slated to conduct a high level meeting to supervise the inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to sources, Justice Pasayat will offer prayers at Srimandir, following which he will chair a high level committee meeting formed by the government.

The state government has formed this high-level committee as per the directives of the High Court. A high-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of Justice Arijit Pashayat, while the famous cardiologist Dr. Ramakant Panda will take charge as vice-president. The committee has 12 members including the chairman.

Former CMD of Allahabad Bank Dr. Bidhubushan Samal, Puri Gajapati Maharaja and chairman of Srijagannath Temple Management Committee Dibyasingh Dev, representative of Archaeological Survey of India, chartered accountant A.K. Sabat, servitor Durga Prasad Das Mahapatra, Madhav Chandra Mahapatra, Jagannatha Kar are members of the committee.

Also Read: HC Directs Odisha Govt To Appoint Committee For Ratna Bhandar Issue In 4 Weeks