High Level Bridge over Kharasrota River in Kendrapara district gets Odisha Cabinet nod

Odisha Government has decide to construct High Level Bridge over Kharasrota River on Nua Bazar-Balitara Ghat Road in Kendrapara district.

State
Young woman goes missing in Kharasrota river
File Photo of Kharasrota River

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decide to construct High Level Bridge over Kharasrota River on Nua Bazar-Balitara Ghat Road in the district of Kendrapara through EPC Mode of Contract.

The said bridge will provide all weather connectivity and it will provide connectivity to the missing link between Aul Block & Rajkanika Block of Kendrapara district.

So also it will bring connectivity to Chandabali Block in Bhadrak District. The project will benefit the people residing in the villages under the above blocks by bringing direct connectivity and also enhance the economic activities.

State Cabinet have approved the lowest EPC Tender of BEKEM Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs 97,24,50,001 only for execution of the above work.

The project is targeted to be completed within a span of 30 calendar months.

