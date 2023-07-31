High drama witnessed on the streets of Bhubaneswar, traffic like situation on road

A high drama was witnessed on the streets near Maharishi college of Bhubaneswar over breaking a traffic signal

By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: A high drama was witnessed on the streets near Maharishi college of Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon after a face-off between traffic homeguard and a couple over breaking signal at the traffic.

Sources say, a couple crossed the zebra line near Maharishi college of Bhubaneswar breaking the traffic signal. A traffic homeguard stopped the couple and took photo shot of their car and them.

The couple got angry and started an argument with the homeguard regarding the photo click that he took. A high drama was seen at the traffic post for around half an hour. A traffic like situation was created by parking the car on the road.

You might also like
State

BMC imposes fine of Rs.1lakh on 2 entities due to burnt Mobil business!

State

Protest in Bhubaneswar by Odisha govt outsourcing employees federation

State

One killed, another injured in series of accidents in Keonjhar

State

Odisha: Man, son die in lightning strike in Chilika

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans