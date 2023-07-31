High drama witnessed on the streets of Bhubaneswar, traffic like situation on road

Bhubaneswar: A high drama was witnessed on the streets near Maharishi college of Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon after a face-off between traffic homeguard and a couple over breaking signal at the traffic.

Sources say, a couple crossed the zebra line near Maharishi college of Bhubaneswar breaking the traffic signal. A traffic homeguard stopped the couple and took photo shot of their car and them.

The couple got angry and started an argument with the homeguard regarding the photo click that he took. A high drama was seen at the traffic post for around half an hour. A traffic like situation was created by parking the car on the road.