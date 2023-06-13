High drama witnessed at pub for girlfriend in Bhubaneswar; 5 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Five youths were arrested in connection to a high drama witnessed at a pub in the Chandrasekharpur area of Odisha’s Capital city. In this incident, a jilted lover reportedly arrived at the scene accompanied by a group of allies and allegedly vandalized the pub and attacked the hotel staff. And all these things reportedly occurred due to his former girlfriend.

As per reports, after knowing that his ex-girlfriend was present in a pub in the Chandrasekharpur area along with her boyfriend in an inebriated condition, the girl’s jilted lover went there.

The youth reportedly tried to get the girl out of the pub. Meanwhile, an untoward condition prevailed the staff of the pub intervened to calm him down.

Agitated with this he allegedly attacked some of the staff and vandalized the pub along with his allies. The group of youths allegedly also vandalized the vehicles parked in front of the pub.

The whole incident was caged in the CCTV camera installed in front of the pub. The hotel staff reportedly lodged a Police complaint in this connection.

After getting the complaint, Chandrasekharpur Thana Police reached the spot and initiated the investigation. Police are probing the case on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.