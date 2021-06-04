High Drama Unfolded In Bhubaneswar As Couple Fights on Road

Bhubaneswar: High drama unfolded in Bhubaneswar on Friday when a couple were seen fighting on the road near IG Park.

The couple were identified as Ranjit Mohanty from Rourkela and Subhashree Nayak from Bhubaneswar near Sum Hospital.

Subhashree has alleged that Ranjit does not want to marry her, but she wants to marry him.

We were into relationship since October and Ranjit had kept physical relation in pretext of marriage, Subhashree alleged.

She also alleged, “Many times, I have been to Ranjit’s home at Rourkela and he did not turn up or meet me”.

On Thursday, Subhashree along with Ranjit returned back to Bhubaneswar and today when she insisted Ranjit of getting married, they had a heated argument between themselves which later escalated.

On being informed, the Capital police reached the spot and have started interrogation.