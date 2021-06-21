High drama: Love wins for UP girl in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting incident, a girl from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh finally got her love back here in Odisha. After getting complaint by the parents of the girl, Police personnel from Uttar Pradesh had come to probe and rescue the girl. However, as the said girl was found by the Court to be major in age, she was allowed to take her own decision.

As per reports, the said girl came down to Bhubaneswar on June 16 after she fell in love with an Odia engineer named Prithwiraj Panda. As she was staying with her lover, a kidnap case had been lodged in Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, UP Police reached Bhubaneswar for investigation of the case. However, the girl informed Police that she is a major girl and so can take her own decision. She said that she has come down to Odisha with her own consent, nobody forced.

The case then was put up in the Court of law. The CJM Court of Bhubaneswar recorded the statement of the girl as per section 164 wherein it was proved that the girl is major. As per reports, the girl exhibited her certificates with the Court as the proof for her age.

As the girl was not ready to return back to her parents and she is a major, she was allowed to take her own decision.

Talking to media persons, the girl thanked Odisha media and Odisha Police and informed that the decision went in her favour and she is going to the house of her in –laws.