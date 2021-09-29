High Court upholds Odisha Govt decision to select IMFL off shops through lottery

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday pronounced the judgement in the matter of the selection of IMFL off shops through lottery and upheld the Odisha Government’s decision. The High Court said that policy shift to a lottery mode can’t be invalidated. Thus, the writ petitions which had been made challenging the Odisha Government decision were dismissed by the Court.

The policy decision of the Government of Odisha to part with the exclusive privileges of retail sale through IMFL Off Shops by charging a fixed license fee and selecting the applicants through a lottery/ draw of lots was the subject matter of the challenge that had been made through a bath of writ petitions.

The amendment introduced to Rule 34 (1) of the Orissa Excise Rules (‘OE Rules’) by the Odisha Excise (Amendment) Rules to replace the words “or otherwise” with the words “lottery or e-lottery” with effect from 7th January, 2021 was also challenged in the petitions.

The consequential notification issued by the Excise Department, Government of Odisha on 26th February, 2021 laying down the criteria and guidelines for organizing the lottery for grant of exclusive privilege in the trade of intoxicating liquors through IMFL OFF Shops and the sale notice dated 14th March, 2021 issued by the Collectors and District Magistrates inviting the applications for settlement of IMFL OFF Shops in different localities were also challenged in these writ petitions.

While a number of writ petitions had been filed in this connection, the Nabin Kumar Singh versus State of Odisha and others was treated as the lead petition in this batch.