High court orders probe into high number of under-qualified medical workers in state

Cuttack: Some medical workers offering services to patients in the state are not qualified to do so. After this issue has come into light, Orissa high court has instructed the government to launch a probe within three months. This matter is being treated with utmost importance.

According to a survey conducted by the world Bank, 49 per cent workers involved in taking care of patients are not medically qualified to do so. After a public interest litigation was filed regarding this matter in the high court by the state legal services authority, this matter was given attention by the chief justice, along with his office expressing their remorse regarding this matter.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar and Dr. Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi has issued an order to the Health department of the state government to investigate this matter.

the state government is required to investigate the matter and present an action taken report to the High Court.

The next hearing regarding this case will be held on January 27.