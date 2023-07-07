High Court orders Criminal Investigation into Death of Anand Toppo, involving Hockey star Birendra Lakra

Anand Toppo's father has reportedly filed a case against Birendra Lakra and Manjit Tete, alleging their involvement in his son's demise.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha High Court has ordered a criminal investigation into the tragic death case of Anand Toppo, following a hearing involving renowned Hockey star, Birendra Lakra.

As per instructions by the court, a panel led by Dr. Justice Shashikanta Mishra will be overseeing the investigation. Due to Lakra’s position as a DSP, an officer of senior rank has been assigned to lead the inquiry.

Anand Toppo’s father, Bandhan Toppo has reportedly filed a case against Birendra Lakra and Manjit Tete, alleging their involvement in his son’s demise.

The deceased’s father made a claim that it was Lakra who informed him about Anand Toppo’s suicide on Frebruary 28, 2022. The deceased had been found with two marks on his neck and was married just 10 days prior.

The Bhubaneswar police’s assistance in this case has also been questioned, leading Anand’s father to request a criminal investigation or the involvement of an independent investigative agency in the matter. Further details on the case are awaited.

