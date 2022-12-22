High Court hears pleas over elephant deaths in Odisha

The Orissa High Court on Thursday heard a plea regarding the regular elephant deaths occurring in Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday heard a plea regarding the regular elephant deaths occurring in Odisha.

The hearing in the Court was related to the pleas over elephant death in the state. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) has submitted an affidavit in the.

The affidavit of the PCCF submitted to the Orissa High Court stating that 14 elephant corridors have been identified in the State.

The Court has ordered filing of chargesheet in Turam Purti death case in Similipal of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, the next hearing is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2023. Further details awaited in this matter.

