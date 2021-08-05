Hi-drama at Bhubaneswar IG Park: Wife husband face off over extra marital affair

Bhubaneswar: A high drama was witnessed at the IG Park of the capital city of Odisha on Thursday when a woman and her husband reportedly fought over the man’s relationship with another woman.

As per the woman, her husband was loitering along with his girlfriend in the park. Somehow she got information that her hubby was with his girlfriend in the park and so rushed to the park and the fight began.

The man has been identified as Arun Digal of Phulbani.

The woman has alleged that the man is not paying heed towards maintenance of their only daughter while he also spends time with his girlfriend. She also alleged that her hubby also stays in lodges with his girlfriend.

On the other hand the man said that he has applied for divorce while the girl with whom he was seen is not his girlfriend, but she is his friend.

The girl who was claimed to be the girlfriend of the man said that Arun is her friend and not boyfriend.

After getting information, cops from the Capital Police station reached the spot and took the man, his wife and the other girl to the police station.