Heroin worth Rs 68 Lakh seized in Bhubaneswar, 4 including 2 women arrested

Bhubaneswar: The State Flying Squad today reportedly seized 219 grams of Heroin worth Rs 68,30,000 from Bharatpur and Palasuni areas of Bhubaneswar. As many as four persons including two women were arrested for possessing the contraband.

As per direction of Narasingh Bhol, the Excise Commissioner of Odisha and under supervision of Superintendent of Excise, Sidheswar Beshra, the State Flying Squad conducted raids and detected four Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Heroin) case today, said sources.

While 219 grams of Heroin was seized from Bharatpur, 464 grams of Heroin was seized from Mancheswar area, added the sources.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akash Sas (20), Rahul Mahapatra (21) of Bharatpur and Usarani Sahoo (50) and Sunita Patra (55) of Akhandalmani Basti in Mancheswar area.

All of them were forwarded to the court after their arrests.