Heroin seized from woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: A woman was arrested after 52 grams of heroin was seized from her possession in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday. She has been identified as Manju Nayak.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Cuttack District Excise department conducted a raid and inspected Nayak, who is a native of Banabidyadharpur, CRRI in Cuttack, and found the contraband from her possessions.

Nayak was questioned by the Excise official regarding the seized 52 grams of heroin, the market value of which is expected to be around Rs 1.6 lakh. She was even asked about other’s involvement in the case.

After her arrest, the woman was sent for medical examination and then forwarded to the court, informed sources.