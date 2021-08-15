Heroic! Police Home Guard risks life to rescues youth from drowning in Odisha; Watch video

Berhampur: In a heroic action, a police Home Guard put his life at risk in his bid to rescues a youth from drowning in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, a youth was taking bath in the sea near Gopalpur beach of Ganjam district. However, he started drowning after he was swept away by strong waves.

Fortunately, police Home Guard T.T Babu, who was present at the beach immediately dived into the water after noticing the youth drowning in the deep water and rescued him.

Meanwhile, appreciation from all and sundry started to pour in for Babu for his bravery to save the youth’s life.