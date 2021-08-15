Heroic! Police Home Guard risks life to rescues youth from drowning in Odisha; Watch video

By WCE 3
drowning in Gopalpur

Berhampur: In a heroic action, a police Home Guard put his life at risk in his bid to rescues a youth from drowning in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, a youth was taking bath in the sea near Gopalpur beach of Ganjam district. However, he started drowning after he was swept away by strong waves.

Fortunately, police Home Guard T.T Babu, who was present at the beach immediately dived into the water after noticing the youth drowning in the deep water and rescued him.

Related News

IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in…

Woman gives birth to three babies in Odisha

Meanwhile, appreciation from all and sundry started to pour in for Babu for his bravery to save the youth’s life.

You might also like
State

As many as 1043 patients recover from Coronavirus in Odisha

State

Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 227 new positive, 196 recovery cases reported

State

Around 100 Odisha Policemen, Fire Service personnel receive DGP’s Commendation Disc…

State

IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.