Dhenkanal: A very brave act by a police sepoy saved bus passengers from open firing on Bhubana Baji Raut bridge of Nilakanthapur area under Bhuban police limits in Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, the incident occurred when three miscreants tried to overtake a bus named Mallik which was coming from Cuttack to Bhuban near Nilakanthapur Brahmani following which an argument erupted between the youths and the bus driver.

Irate over the argument, the miscreants opened fire at the passenger of the bus. Luckily, no one was injured due to firing as the fired bullet hit the windows of the vehicle. But each passenger was terrified.

While none of them dared to stop the miscreants, a police constable named Himanshu Sekhar Patra, who was travelling in the bus, confronted them and seized the gun from them. Later, he informed the local police station about the matter.

During inspection, however, it was verified that the gun was an air gun.

Meanwhile, the heroic act of Himanshu has been highly appreciated by people of different walks of life including IG Operations Amitabh Thakur. ” Very gallant act by Sepoy Himansu Sekhar Patra 2nd SSBn Keonjhar in saving bus passengers from miscreants who had opened fire on the bus. To snatch the pistol on being fired upon and save lives is true bravery,” Thakur wrote on his Twitter handle.