Here’s weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar issued a weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days.

The weather department has issued the warning for five days from March 11 to March 15.

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.03.2023):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Warning: Thunderstorms with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.03.2023):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagrh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2023):

Forecast: Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.03.2023):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.03.2023):