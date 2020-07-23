Here’s the guideline for Independence Day 2020 celebrations

Bhubaneswar: Like every year, this year also Indian Independence Day will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety fervour and enthusiasm on 15th of August, in a manner befitting the occasion. However, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Independence Day is to be celebrated along with some restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a set of guidelines in this regard on Thursday.

MHA has mentioned that it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc. during the celebration.

All guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are to be abided.

Therefore, all programes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organized could be with best in order to reach out people at large who are not able to participate.

Ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag by the guest after 9 am, playing of the National anthem, speech by the guest explaining the significance of Independence Day and exhorting the audience to work for the unity and integrity of the country, singing of the national Anthem etc. will be part of the celebration.

It would also be appropriate that Covid warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc. are invited in the ceremony as recognition of their noble service in fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Some persons cured from Covid-19 infection may also be invited.