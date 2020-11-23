If you are also worried about mobile battery consumption, then there can be many reasons behind it. There are many apps that consume a lot of battery. Most of us will be using the social media platform Facebook, so today through this news, you will know about how you can save your mobile battery even using Facebook. One thing that is worth noting is that this app itself has some useful Facebook features that can help you.

Battery Saving Tips: How to save battery

Facebook Feature, AutoPlay Videos: Many times we are scrolling down the timeline on Facebook and the video appearing is autoplayed. If you want to save both battery and data, then you can disable this feature.

How to disable it: First open the Facebook app in mobile and then click on the three dot menu that appears on the right. Then tap on Settings and Privacy and scroll down. You will get the Media and Contact option, tap on it.

After clicking on Media and Contact, scroll here, you will get AutoPlay option, tap on it. Here are 3 options, first on mobile data and Wi-Fi connection, second Wi-Fi connection and third Never Autoplay video.

You will also see written below, when your phone battery is low, Facebook turns off this feature (autoplay off). If you want to save the phone’s battery beforehand, tap on the Never Autoplay video.

Enable the Battery Saver option: Did you know that the company has given the battery saver option for the convenience of users within the Facebook app. If you also want to save battery using Facebook, then check whether this feature is enabled in your app or not.

Here’s how to check / enable: First of all open the Facebook app on your smartphone and then click on the three dot menu that appears on the right. After that scroll down and tap on Settings and Privacy, here you will see the data saver option.

As soon as you tap on this option, you will see Data Saver written, check whether this feature is enabled or not and if you want to reduce battery consumption and if this feature is disabled then enable it.

(Source: jansatta.com)