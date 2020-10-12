Here’s how you can easily update your mobile number in Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card is an important document, which is very useful in a person’s life. Aadhaar card is required in many government and private works. Apart from this, there is a need to link Aadhaar card with many major documents. In such a situation, online services of Aadhaar become very important.

To get Aadhaar online services, the Aadhaar card holder has to register his mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the organization issuing the Aadhaar Number.

Mobile number has to be registered with UIDAI at the time of enrollment for Aadhaar card. If this is not done, the mobile number can be registered with UIDAI later also. Apart from this, the mobile number can also be updated.

The applicant is not required to submit any documents to update or register his mobile number. You can update the details related to the registered mobile number, email ID, photo, biometrics, gender with the Aadhaar card.

Here’s the process of registering a mobile number with your Aadhaar card:

Step 1. First of all you have to go to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website https://www.uidai.gov.in/ and go to ‘My Aadhaar’ tab and click on ‘Locate and Enrollment Center’.

Step 3. After this you have to go to your nearest enrollment center and fill the Aadhaar correction form.

Step 4. You have to enter your mobile number in this Aadhaar correction form. This should be the active mobile number that the cardholder wants to update with Aadhaar.

Step 5. Now you have to submit this Aadhaar correction form and give your biometrics for authentication.

Step 6. After this you will get a slip. An update request number (URN) will be entered in this slip.

Step 7. You can track the status of Aadhaar updation from this update request number.