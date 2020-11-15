Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers are given financial assistance of Rs 6 thousand annually. The government transfers this money to the beneficiary farmers in a bank account under direct benefit transfer. The farmers who have applied under the scheme and are given money only after being named in the list of beneficiaries.

Till now the government has released 6 installments and the seventh installment. Eligible farmers can apply for this scheme themselves. For this, they have to follow the prescribed procedure. Farmers can avail benefits by applying without any agent. Farmers can also apply themselves by visiting the official portal of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (@ pmkisan.gov.in).

Here is the process: –

Go to pmkisan.gov.in Go to ‘Farmers Corner’ on the home page Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ A new tab will open in front of you Enter your Aadhaar number and image code here Click ‘Click here to continue’ After this the registration form will open in front of you, fill it Now click on ‘Save’, this way your registration will be done.

Make sure that you enter the correct information only. It is often seen that farmers wrongly enter the Aadhaar number, bank account or spelling of their name. Hence their installment is withheld despite the application. In such a situation, if you want to avoid this problem, then enter all the information with carelessness.

(Source: jansatta.com)