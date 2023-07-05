Here’s how yet another train accident was about to occur in Odisha

Sambalpur: Yet another train accident was about to occur in Odisha today as several bogies of a goods train got detached from the engine on the Sambalpur-Bargarh upline.

According to reports, bogies of a goods train got detached near the Durgapalli Laxmi Dunguri railway at around 9 pm. However, soon the loco pilot was informed about the incident, following which he stopped the engine.

Later, the loco pilot reversed the engine and the bogies were reattached to the goods train. However, no damage took place due to the incident.

Earlier on June 14, a goods train’s wagons parted away from its engine near Keshinga Railway station in Kalahandi district. The major accident was averted because of the presence of mind of the loco pilot as he stopped the train within 30 meters of the wagons getting detached.