Here’s how yet another train accident was about to occur in Odisha

Later, the loco pilot reversed the engine and the bogies were reattached to the goods train. However, no damage took place due to the incident.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Goods Train Engine Detached From Bogies

Sambalpur: Yet another train accident was about to occur in Odisha today as several bogies of a goods train got detached from the engine on the Sambalpur-Bargarh upline.

According to reports, bogies of a goods train got detached near the Durgapalli Laxmi Dunguri railway at around 9 pm. However, soon the loco pilot was informed about the incident, following which he stopped the engine.

Must Read

IFS reshuffle in Odisha: Four officers given new…

Tentative schedule of OJEE 2023 Counselling released, check…

Man dies of electrocution, another critical in Odisha’s…

Later, the loco pilot reversed the engine and the bogies were reattached to the goods train. However, no damage took place due to the incident.

Earlier on June 14, a goods train’s wagons parted away from its engine near Keshinga Railway station in Kalahandi district. The major accident was averted because of the presence of mind of the loco pilot as he stopped the train within 30 meters of the wagons getting detached.

You might also like
State

Phulbani: Leopard hide seized, 11 poachers arrested

State

5T Secretary visits Boudh district, reviews Rs 770 crore Mega Piped water supply…

State

Anganwadi worker critical as cement plaster falls from roof of Anganwadi Centre in…

State

VIMSAR and MKCG clash during college festival, FIR lodged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans