Here’s How To Check Your LIC Policy Status Online

New Delhi: Check the status of your Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policy from time to time. LIC insured can check the status of their policy very easily through online. The LIC allows the policy holders to check the status of the policy online through its website. According to experts, it is as important as buying a policy. In addition, LIC also provides a mobile service to its insurance holders, through which they can check the status of their policy or payment.

There are times that the insured fails to pay his premium. Therefore, the policy should be checked periodically. To check the policy status online, first time users have to fill the online registration form. A confirmation mail is then sent to the registered email address. Know how to register on LIC website.

Step 1. First go to the user LIC website ‘licindia.in’ and click on ‘New User’.

Step 2. Now you have to choose the user ID and password and provide all the necessary information.

Step 3. Click on e-services. Log in with the created login ID and register the policy for e-services by filling the given form.

Step 4. Now print this form and upload the photo of the form by signing.

Step 5. Upload photo of PAN card or Aadhaar card or passport.

Step 6. Once the verification is done by the officials, the insurance holder will be informed about the acceptance by email and SMS.

Check your policy statement like this

Step 1. Go to LIC website and click on ‘Customer Portal’ inside the online services.

Step 2. Select the Registered Users option.

Step 3. Enter username, date of birth, password and click on ‘Go’.

Step 4. A new page will open in front of you. Here you have to click on ‘View Enrolled Policies’.

Step 5. A page will open with all nominated policies. In this, information about the date of enrollment, premium amount and policy bonus will also be available. The policyholders can check the status of their policy by clicking on the policy number.

(Source: jagran.com)