Here’s how AI caught irregularities during Odisha 10th Board Exam

Cuttack: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered cameras have reportedly caught irregularities during the ongoing Odisha 10th board exam today.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the irregularities during the 10th board exam were caught in different schools of five districts of the State namely Cuttack, Kalahandi, Puri, Dhenakanal and Nayagarh.

On verification of CCTV footage after alarm of AI the following irregularities have been noticed.

1) Cuttack:

N High School in Narasinghpur (It seems that the invigilator is not active enough to disallow cross talking by the students. A lady police official entered into the examination room without any reason.)

Kanpur Girls High School in Kanpur (One unauthorized person was detected at the outside window of one of the examination rooms.)

Chitrotpala Nodal High School in Janardanpur (It seems that the invigilator is not active enough to disallow cross talking among the students.)

Prachi Academy in Adaspur (Not functioning strictly as per the instruction of the Board. Especially, they are not adhering the time line notified by board in dispatching the question paper packets.)

2) Kalahandi:

Jawahar Ucha Bidyapitha in Koksara (One lady teacher was using her mobile phone at 9.17 am.)

3) Dhenkanal:

Aurobinda Bidyamandir in Meramuduli (It seems no invigilator was found to be present in Room no 2 at 10.04 AM.)

4) Puri:

Pipili Noda High School in Pipili (They are not adhering the time line notified by the board in dispatching the question paper packets.)

5) Nayagarh:

C High School in Ranpur (They are not adhering the time line notified by the board in dispatching the question paper packets.)

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has intimated to the competent authorities i.e director, secondary education, Odisha, Cuttack and Superintendent of Police Cuttack for taking action against the earring officials/personnel.

Upon the intimation the director, secondary education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has intimated the concerned District Education Officer for taking necessary disciplinary action.

It is to be noted here that the class 10 board exams in Odisha which started from February 20 will continue till March 4.