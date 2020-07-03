Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 new COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in last 24 hours.

The BMC in its Twitter handle informed that 20 cases, out of the 24 new cases, have been reported from quarantine centres while 4 are the local contacts.

The city civic body also informed that 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the State capital city in last 24 hours.

Here are the details: