Here is result of Mr & Miss Popular Koraput online Contest

Koraput: Result of the Mr and Miss Popular Koraput online talent haunt contest is out.

Kerry’s, a multi management agency for fashion and modelling, based in Koraput of Odisha had organised the contest. Unlike last years, this time the contest had been hosted on the online platform in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The contest was supported by Glitter Dance Academy.

There were three categories in the contest. The Little Mr n Miss Popular category consisted of contestants in the age group of 4 to 11, the Mr n Miss Teen Popular category consisted of participants in the age group of 12 to 16 years while the Mr and Miss Popular category consisted of contestants who are more than 17 years old.

The winners are:

Mr and Miss Popular Category:

Miss Popular Koraput Karishma Sultana from Damanjodi

Mr Popular Koraput Ramesh Malik from Semiliguda

Mr and Miss Teen Popular category:

Miss Teen Popular Anwesha Panda from Sunabeda

Mr Teen Popular Bhanu Prasad Pujari from Semiliguda

Little Mr n Miss Popular category:

Little Miss Popular Pragati Arya from Sunabeda

Little Mr Popular Divyanshu Dev from Sunabeda

Talking to Kalinga TV web founder of KERRY’S and the chief organiser of the show Suman Khillo said, “Our motto is to promote aspiring models and give a platform to showcase their talents.”

The fashion designer and model mentor also informed that the winners of this contest will represent Koraput, Odisha on a national pageant Mr Miss and Mrs Jaipur Model Indian.

“Usually we conduct our contest on the stage, but this time due to covid 19 we hosted it online. In Koraput this is for the first time that such a contest is being organised on the online platform. However, both, the parents and participants immensely supported and we completed our contest successfully,” Suman added.