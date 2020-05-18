Vodafone Idea has come out with a new and unique service for its users. This would immensely benefit them. Usually customers visit the mobile shops to recharge their mobile phones. In the process, the retailer hands over his phone to the customer to put their mobile numbers for recharging. However, following the outbreak of COVID-19 some customers may not like touching the mobile of the retailers fearing coronavirus infection. Likewise, some of the retailers also may not like sharing their phones for the same reason.

Keeping all these in mind, the Vodafone Idea has now come out with a new way for people to make contact-less mobile recharges at its retail outlets.

Vodafone Idea have reportedly developed an app called Smart Connect retailer app. Using this app the retailers can make the recharge for the customers without giving their phones to the customer to enter their numbers.

According to reports, with the help of the app the customer just needs to speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device by using Google’s voice-enabled feature following which the software will execute the voice command from a distance of up to ten feet.

This helps the customer and the retailer to maintain social distancing, which is a must to check spread of COVID19.

As of now, the Smart Connect feature supports only Hindi and English language, but the telco is mulling over rolling out support for more languages in a phased manner.