Herd Of Jharkhand Elephants Enters Odisha’s Village,Destroys Several Acres Of Paddy Crops

Balasore: There are many instances of wild animals clashing with the humans in Odisha, a herd of 40 elephants from Jharkhand were spotted at Gopalpur jungle in Nilagiri area.

The Jumbos also destroyed paddy crop spanning across several acres of farmland in Nilagiri area.

The entry of jumbos has spread panic in villages and among the villagers.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the village and intensified operations to drive the pachyderms away from the human habitations.