Herd of elephants enter Khurda hospital, people panic

Khurda: In a shocking incident, a herd of elephants had entered the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Khurda on Tuesday.

The forest department officials have been trying their best to drive away the elephants.

The locals, patients and doctors are terrified with the elephants entering the premises. The forest officials are constantly trying to scare away the pachyderms.

The elephant herd has allegedly loitered into the hospital from Taratua jungle which is located near the DHH in Khurda.

The instance of elephants entering the DHH in Khurda has been reported a number of times earlier.