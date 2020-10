Dhenkanal:A herd of around 23 jumbos strayed into the village and caused large scale crop damage in Sogar village under Anlabereni forest section in Kamakhayanagar.

According to sources, the herd of elephants went on rampage and damaged hundreds of acres of paddy crop along Brahmani River.

On being informed the forest department officials rushed to village and launched an operation to drive the animals away into the forest .