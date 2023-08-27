Herd of 22 elephants found loitering in village in Mayurbhanj, locals panic stricken

Karanjia: A herd of 22 elephants has been seen loitering Padheidubha village in Karanjia range of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday, said reliable reports.

Constant elephant incursions have been seen in Mayurbhanj district and Keonjhar district border areas in Odisha. There have been frequent power cuts in this area for the elephants.

The locals of this area have been terrorized since almost two days as elephants are regularly loitering into the settlements and agricultural land.

The locals have alleged that on a regular basis, the elephants are destroying the crops and the houses in the village. The forest department has ben trying to shoo away the pachyderms but in vain.

The elephants are creating havoc in the village. The Forest Department has however decided that a special team will be formed to stop the elephant menace in this area.

It is worth mentioning that , as many as two people lost their lives while one person was left critically injured in a recent case of elephant trampling on August 24, 2023.

The tragic incident took place today in a forest division near Pateli village under the Kumurusingha Panchayat of Angul.