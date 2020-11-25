Khurda: Huge herd of 18 elephants had entered the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Khurda.

The forest department officials have been trying their best to drive away the elephants.

The locals, patients and doctors are terrified with the elephant attack. The forest officials are constatnly tryinto scare away the tuskers.

Last night the elephants had rushed into the premises of the DHH by breaking the boundary wall.

This the second such incident in a months time.