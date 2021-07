Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephants created havoc near Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district by destroying houses, and crops.

Around 18 elephants entered Mahilasuli, Rautalipata, Tutasahi and Panisi villages and damaged crops, destroyed compound walls of four houses last night.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and launched an operation to shoo away the pachyderms to the forest.