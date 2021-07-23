Herd of 18 elephants block NH-55 in Odisha

Dhenkanal: Huge elephant herd spotted on the National Highway in Odisha. A herd of 25 elephants was spotted near Nimabahali village under Odapada block in Dhenkanal on Friday.

Reportedly out of the 25 elephants, 18 elephants were spotted crossing the National Highway 55. As the elephants were crossing the roads from one end to the other causing vehicular movement disruption.

The travelers were in panic state and were stuck for a longer period on the highway. The locals are also terrified as the jumbos are near the village.

Villagers informed the forest department immediately. On getting the information, the forest staff arrived and monitored the elephant’s movements.