Herd of 13 elephants spotted in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: A herd of 13 elephants have been spotted on the banks of the Tel River in Malikud forest range of Kantamal in Buddh district of Odisha.

Among them are three baby elephants. The local villagers are scared that the elephants will create havoc in the village if they enter.

Locals however say that, the elephants have come from the local forest range.

The villagers immediately informed the Forest department and they are carrying out an operation to drive them away.

Further details awaited.