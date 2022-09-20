elephants spotted on highway in dhenkanal

Herd of 11 elephants enter Sudergarh In Odisha, create havoc

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Sundergarh: A herd of as many as 11 elephants has entered a village in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

Reports suggest that, the villagers have spent sleepless nights relating to this incident. The incident has been reported from Kheriakani area of Sundargarh district Sadar forest range.

As soon as it is evening the elephant herd starts creating havoc in the village, as a result of which the villagers are spending sleepless nights.

The elephant herd has caused large scale crop damage and is destroying kuccha houses in the village. This has been happening since two days.

The forest department officials have not been able to catch or scare away the jumbos. Efforts however are underway in this regard.

 

 

