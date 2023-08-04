Hepatitis B & C declared as notifiable diseases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In major decision, the Odisha government today declared Hepatitis “B” and Hepatitis “C” as notifiable diseases with immediate effect.

The State government in a notification issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department said, “Whereas the State intends to bring down Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C infectivity & caseload to elimination level in a time bound manner, and requires adequate data & information for planning & intervention; Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section (2) (1) of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Government have been pleased to prescribe that all health care providers whether in Public, Private / NGO sector where diagnosis, tests & treatment of patients is undertaken, shall have to take adequate steps for timely notification of Hepatitis-“B” and Hepatitis-“C” diseases (Screened or Confirmed) to the designated authorities (i.e., District Surveillance Officer of respective districts & State Surveillance Officer) in reporting Proforma in Annexure-A applicable for testing laboratories / Hospitals / Nursing Homes / Clinics/research institutions/research labs & any other institutions providing medical & follow up care to such patients.”

“For the purpose of case Notification, laboratory work out, management & prevention, guidelines issued by the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH & FW) is to be referred,” the notification added.