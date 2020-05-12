Helpline to help students under stress due to lockdown launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to help students who are under mental distress due to the ongoing lockdown a helpline number has been launched at the Central University of Odisha (CUO).

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched the helpline via video conferencing on Monday.

The CUO organised the virtual launching ceremony of ‘Bharosa’ and its helpline number 08046801010 through a video conference.

Pokhriyal lauded the Bharosa initiative as it aims to provide mental and psychological assistance to the students of the institute.

He asserted that the mental health concerns of the students are of great importance and the helpline is a great step towards addressing them.

He also urged the central and state universities and other institutions of higher education across the country to emulate the Bharosa initiative.

The efforts of the Central University of Odisha have been lauded by Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo who expressed hope that it will help the students in distress amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)